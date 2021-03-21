Celebrating getting through one year of pandemic world shift

WACO, Texas – Streetside markets and Brotherwell Brewing came together to host an event to celebrate getting through one year of pandemic world shift.

“At this time last year hardly anybody didn’t want to go outside so at this point people are coming outside, they’re supporting each other, you know the community is growing here so its just feels wonderful,” says local business owner Marlayna Massey.

To celebrate the year of change, Eastside market hosted this event to show how the community can overcome anything.

“It is finally good to be out and about with like-minded and a beautiful atmosphere, I mean look at this community, it’s brought so many people together and we all feel the same way,” says Sckoobaveli Trevino.

With the pandemic and winter storm back in February, many people were excited to go out today to Eastside Market.

“I’m not going to lie Texas broke a little bit with that ice weather, this is the most perfect beautiful weather, spring is here, everything is blooming, everything is blossoming, WOAH it is fun to be alive,” says Trevino.

Today’s event was shared with Waco’s local artists, along with food and vendors.

“It’s been such a great time to come out to Eastside market and to see all the vendors and see the community of Waco and to see everyone to get together and have a great time,”says Massey.