WACO, Texas – Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12’s Technology Foundation awarded ten schools with more than $71,000 in grant funds to support educational technology programs.

Over the last week, Troy ISD’s High School received $4,725 to provide interactive technology to math and science classrooms in order to increase STEM thinking in students and impact success on the STAAR, TSI, SAT and ACT exams.

Troy ISD’s Raymond Mays Middle School received $5,187 for the implementation of the Oculus Quest VR Headset system, and for 3-D printers to enhance students’ understanding of complex concepts through geometry and measurement.

Academy ISD’s Elementary School received $10,000 to increase second grade student academic performance, interactivity with content, and proficiency in technology through a project-based learning model where students research, write, edit, and produce news broadcasts to be shared with the entire campus.

Rosebud-Lott ISD’s Elementary School received $10,000 to enrich student interest and understanding of STEM education through basic robotics and programming by the addition of Vex classroom bundles and laptops.

Copperas Cove ISD’s High School received $10,000 to provide students an opportunity to learn the practical and theoretical aspects of automation technology in order to improve engineering opportunities and increase STEM through the guidance of hands-on projects.

Rapoport Academy received $8,809 to provide interactive technology in math and science classrooms to empower students for future career opportunities through access to technology apps, virtual and augmented reality, and hands-on projects.

China Spring ISD’s Intermediate School received $2,879 to fuel students’ interests in video production, content creation and telling stories through daily video announcements.

Waco ISD’s Cedar Ridge PDS Elementary School campus received $7,816 to provide each classroom with Merge cubes and corresponding software to increase achievement through experiential learning by allowing students to hold and interact with digital 3D objects and interactive simulations through augmented reality.

Itasca ISD’s Middle and High Schools received $1,729 to emphasize listening skills through musical technology tools to equip students to pick out pitches, match melodies and make well-balanced sounds as a group.

Corsicana ISD’s High School received $9,984 to create a foundation for a digital library and audiobook collection to expand access to quality content, stimulate student interest and improve overall reading skills.

Including these grants, the ESC Region 12 Technology Foundation has awarded nearly $532,500 to school districts and charter schools – serving 23,566 students in Central Texas.