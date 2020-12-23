Centex VA begins Moderna Covid-19 distribution

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has announced the beginning of vaccination with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as of Tuesday following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for that vaccine.

“Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and community living center residents,” said Michael L. Kiefer, Director.

“Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and staff who want to be vaccinated.”

Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20◦C.

Even after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, staff and Veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands often.

As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or go to a facility to sign up.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.

For more information, Veterans may contact their primary care provider by secure messaging through www.myhealth.va.gov or calling 1-800-423-2111.