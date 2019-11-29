Central Texans hit the stores after Thanksgiving meal

As soon as the leftovers were safely stowed in the refrigerator, many Central Texans went out to start the Black Friday festivities.

Some, like Cody Taylor make it a family event.

“Each year, we come with a group. We sit and we wait for the store to open. And to be honest with you, we come to get the gift cards,” one shopper said.

There’s even strategy to get the hot ticket items.

“We’re gonna put on some skates, that’s the first thing we’re going to do. Then we’re going to skate the whole store so nobody will beat us to the item we want to collect,” said Cody Taylor.

The National Retail Federation says consumers will likely spend $1,089 this holiday season, which is $41 more than last year.

“It’s a tradition for me and my mom. We come every single year, so it’s just something that we do every Thanksgiving.”