Central Texans named to the Brazos River Authority Board

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed several people to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors Monday.

Christine Giese and Helen Jimenez will serve until at least February 1st, 2027.

Giese is from Brenham, where she is the owner and President of BENCOR, a printed circuit board manufacturing and assembly company she started in 1992 in the living room of her home in Houston. Since then, she has grown the business, which is now located in Brenham. She earned her High School Diploma from MacArthur High School.

Jimenez is from Sugar Land, where she is the owner of Out Stress in Sugar Land. She is a board-certified counselor and member of the Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR) International Association and the Houston Licensed Professional Counselor Association.

Gov. Abbott also reappointed Austin Ruiz, O.D., of Harker Heights and Wintford Taylor, III of Waco.

Taylor is the owner of Wm. Taylor & Co., a general construction consulting firm. He is the Secretary of the Brazos River Authority. He serves as Director Emeritus of the Association of General Contractors – Central Texas Associated General Contractors Chapter and as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Waco Business League.

Ruiz is the owner and Optometrist with Killeen Vision Source. He is a member of the Texas Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, American Board of Optometry, and the College of Optometrists in Vision Development.

The Board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the district and its administration in the control, storing, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams.