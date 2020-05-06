Central Texans prepare for Hurricane Season

WACO, Texas – This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week, and Central Texans should be paying attention and getting ready.

“We could see some of the effects such as heavy rain, flooding or something along those lines and along that nature. So we try to tell people to be alert, stay prepared and be aware of what is going on with the coast,” says Elizabeth Thomas, the Emergency Management Coordinator.

Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall near Rockport, Texas in 2017, caused massive amounts of flooding from the coast all the way to Central Texas – proving Central Texas is not immune to a hurricane’s destructive nature.

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management Office is getting ready, just in case.

“Even with everything that is going on with COVID right now, so what we do is we bring together our partners and letting everyone know that it’s time to prepare. We try to push out messaging about having your go-kits and registering for Everbridge, which is the reverse 9-1-1 system we use,” says Thomas.

Hurricane kits should consist of food, water, medicine, batteries and cash – but with COVID-19 continuing to be a major issue in the United States, shelters and kits may need to change a little.

“As we see this new normal start to commence, what are we doing to put people to make sure they have adequate spacing, and do they have face masks or hand sanitizer? We may have to ask people to change their go-bags to include things like hand sanitizer and face masks and baby wipes for wherever they’re going to go,” says Thomas.