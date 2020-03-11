Central Texans prepare for severe weather season

WACO, Texas – Severe weather season is right around the corner, and Central Texans are already preparing for it.

“Severe weather season starts, at least for us here in north and Central Texas, usually starts in mid-March and ends around mid-June, or so,” says Sarah Barnes, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Locals should be prepared for anything.

“You definitely want to be prepared before, during, and after severe weather. So have a plan before it actually occurs and keep up to date with the weather during this time of the year. It always changing day in and day out so have a general idea of what is going to happen each day. That’s your best bet to be prepared before severe weather hits,” says Barnes.

In addition to this, everyone should brush up on their severe weather terminology. Everyone should especially brush up on the difference between a watch and a warning.

“So a watch is basically going to mean the conditions are there, and it could happen – so stay alert and stay weather aware. The warning means that it’s happening, and you need to take action now. We get that question pretty often. It’s really important you know the difference between the two, so you know if you need to take action or not,” says Barnes.

What should you do if you find yourself under a Tornado Warning?

“Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of your house. If you’re in a vehicle your going to want to try and find a building as quickly as you can if you have time. You do not want to be in your vehicle. Your vehicle is actually the worst place to be when a tornado is threatening you,” says Barnes.

You should also have a way to receive warnings at any time of the day.

“We recommend people have multiple ways to receive warnings. So turn on your phone. The NOAA Weather Radio is a great way to keep track of those warnings at night. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings at night. Something that will actuary wake you up if you’re sleeping so you don’t get trapped in the middle of the night,” says Barnes.