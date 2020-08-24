Central Texans prepare for storm impacts

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – Not one, but two tropical storms are brewing in the Gulf of Mexico – with at least one forecasted to become a hurricane before making landfall.

“Stay aware of the weather. Pay attention, because the forecast will likely change a little bit more before it actually impacts us,” says Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are barreling towards the Gulf Coast. With Marco expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Monday and Laura following close behind, Central Texans are preparing for the possible impacts from the storms.

“We’re working with our VOAD’S, our Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, which consists of the Red Cross, The Salvation Army, the Hotel Association. Those type of folks. Just to get a game plan in place in case we get evacuees from the coast that come into the area, or we need to provide some assistance, if needed,” says Jason Ware, the Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Brazos County.

In Central Texas, we are expecting minimal impacts from both storms.

“It looks like the most we’ll see over the next several days will be some rain chances. Those are pretty low, because there is still some uncertainty with where Laura is going to go. It looks like Laura is probably going to be the greatest impact to the region. You could also see some gusty winds if it manages to go further to the west,” says Barnes.

Even though the impacts will be small, it’s still important to be prepared.

“Just having an emergency plan, in general, is good. Not only for Tropical weather, but for severe storms in general,” says Ware.

Especially with the challenges COVID-19 can bring.

“With COVID, it’s a different type of situation. Not only do we have to worry about the tropical weather, but you also have to worry about the social distancing, having supplies on hand, the masks, hand sanitizer, that type of stuff to protect yourself if you should have to leave your residence,” says Ware.