Central Texans react to Joe Biden’s election victory

WACO, Texas: Celebrations have started worldwide for President-Elect Joe Biden’s claimed victory of sitting President Donald Trump.

The associated Press called the election for former Vice President Biden Saturday morning after flipping Pennsylvania, the state in which he was born.

This year marks the third presidential bid for Biden and he also served as Barack Obama’s Vice President from 2009-2017.

President Trump has not conceded the race yet and doesn’t plan to, even saying on Twitter he won the election “by a lot.”

In central Texas, Biden’s victory has excited young voters.

“I think it’s very important just because there was, this election was very drastic,” Baylor student and Democrat voter. “I feel America is very split right now and I think that a new president might help things out.”

Even the Republicans that didn’t vote for Biden are finding a silver lining.

“There will be a calming effect on the country as a whole, especially since the Republicans still hold the Senate,” Republican voter Travis Schauer said. “So, overall, I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing.”

President Trump does not have to concede the election, but the electorates will cast their votes in December.