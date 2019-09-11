Central Texans remember 9/11

Central Texans gathered together Wednesday morning to remember those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes rammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Shanksville, Pennsylvania field eighteen years ago.

KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft speaks at special 9/11 ceremony

In Killeen, hundreds of people turned out for a special ceremony at Killeen High School. It was followed by a Freedom Walk at Leo Buckley Stadium.

Students, veterans, and military members gather at Killeen HS for special 9/11 ceremony

At fire stations across Waco, firefighters, friends, and families gathered together for a moment of silence at 8:59 a.m.

Moment of Silence, Waco Fire Station #1

Tonight on FOX44 News @ 5:30 p.m., what message our school and local government leaders are sharing on this solemn anniversary.