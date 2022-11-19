CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday is a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!

The City of Killeen is hosting a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event will be held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service is open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency is required. There is a limit of four tires per customer.

The City says there are many benefits to shredding documents – including protecting sensitive or private information containing account or personal details. Citizens are encouraged to destroy items properly in order to protect their customers and businesses, reduce safety hazards, comply with federal privacy laws, improve document security and ensure responsible recycling.

The City went on to say that there also benefits to recycling old tires. Unused tires in a yard can store rainwater, which attracts unwanted pests. A recycled tire can be turned into fuel, used in asphalt, playground equipment and more.

In addition, the City of Waco’s Solid Waste Department will host a Scrap Tire Collection Day from 7 a.m. until noon at 501 Schroeder Drive. This event is for Waco City Limits residents only.

All scrap tires will be recycled and not landfilled. Scrap Tire Requirements are:

– Maximum number: ten tires per household

– No tires with rims/wheels

– No tires from businesses

– No OTR, Skid Steer, Earth Movers

– Maximum size: 20 inches

Residents must bring a current Waco water bill with residential trash service if opting out of pre-registration.