Central Texas airports to receive more than $20M in COVID-19 relief funds

The office of Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that several airports in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area will receive federal grants totaling more than $20M as economic relief from COVID-19.

The money comes from the CARES Act, which Congress passed and President Trump signed last month.

The Department of Transportation will distribute the funds.

Here is how much each airport is slated to receive:

Waco Regional Airport: $18,091,301

Robert Gray AAF: $2,217,498

Draughton-Miller CTR: $69,000

McGregor Executive: $69,000

Skylark Field: $10,000

TSTC Waco: $1,000

Sen. Cornyn says it is important that Texas airports have the resources they need to weather the economic storm that COVID-19 is creating.