CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – September 11th is this Sunday, and Central Texas cities and school districts are planning to have some time of reflection and remembrance.

The Killeen Independent School District is hosting its 16th Community Freedom Walk on Friday morning. The district is inviting all friends and community members to join in. The district says this time will also be used to honor local first responders, as well as military servicemen and women. The event will take place at the Ellison High School Auditorium at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The Copperas Cove Indepdent School District will be hosting a 9/11 Freedom Walk at 9 a.m. Friday. This event will take place at Williams/Ledger Elementary, located at 909 Courtney Lane, and includes first responders, military-adopted units, and other life-saving personnel.

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with JustServe, has announced a 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance event on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. All interested volunteers are invited to meet at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery, located at 415 East Avenue A, for check-in and area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided to all participants.

There will be a 9/11 Veteran Fundraiser in Waco with Rodney Pyeatt & Earle Nelson at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum from 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Museum is located at 2801 W Waco Drive.

The fourth annual Waco Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb will be taking place at Jacob’s Ladder on Sunday morning, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Jacob’s Ladder is at 2500 Cameron Park Drive.

Temple Fire and Rescue is inviting first responders and community members to a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The ceremony will honor the 2,977 lives lost and the sacrifices made during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. This event will take place at the Central Fire Station, located at 210 N Third Street in Temple. It is free and open to the public.

This story will be updated as more events are announced.