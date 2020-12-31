Central Texas city leaders raising awareness of fireworks ban

CENTRAL TEXAS – As we get closer to the stroke of midnight, city leaders are reminding the community about the ban on fireworks.

In a Copperas Cove city ordinance, fireworks are prohibited in city limits. This will be enforced by the fire and police departments. Similar orders are in effect in Bell County.

According to the City of Waco, “It is a violation of city ordinances to possess, use, manufacture, sell, give away, transport or discharge fireworks within the city limits of Waco or within 5,000 feet of the city limits without a permit from the Fire Marshal.”