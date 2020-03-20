Central Texas College extends closure

The Central Texas College administration announced updates to its COVID-19 response designed to minimize risk to students and employees while continuing to serve students.

The CTC Texas campuses (central campus in Killeen, Fort Hood campus and Service Area sites of Burnet, Fredericksburg, Gatesville, Lampasas and Marble Falls) will remain closed to students and visitors through April 5.

Effective Monday, March 23, all classes will be moved online with the exception of limited labs. Student Support Services offices will be available by email to serve students.

To assist students with the transition to online classes, students will be contacted directly by their instructors with more information, including how to access courses and required in-person labs. Current and prospective students may access Student Services and support functions by working with staff via email and phone while offices are closed to the public. Each office will update its website information to reflect processes for accessing services.

In addition, the CTC Child Development Center and the Mayborn Science Theater will be closed through Sunday, April 5. All CTC-sponsored events and functions are also cancelled through May 31. The administration will evaluate the possibility of rescheduling other events based on further guidance from national, state and local officials. Events booked by external organizations are included in the cancellations. The point-of-contact for those events will be contacted via email.

“The situation remains fluid and changes to CTC operation may occur with short notice,” said Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through the present circumstances. Our goal is to continue serving our students with limited interruptions to the learning process.”

More detailed information for students and links to resources may be found online at https://www.ctcd.edu/students/current-ctc-students/coronavirus-covid-19-student-updates/.