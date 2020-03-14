Central Texas College Extends Spring Break Through March 22

Killeen,TX-Central Texas College (CTC) is extending spring break at all Texas locations (Central, Fort Hood and Service Area campuses) an additional week for students only. Campus classes are suspended and campus events are cancelled for the period of March 16-22.

The spring break extension does not apply to online and blended courses currently in progress nor those that start on Monday, March 16. The face-to-face portion of the blended classes will be postponed or moved to the online format.

Employees will resume their normal work schedule on Monday, March 16 with a focus on continued planning and preparation for a virtual instruction and work environment should the need arise. As with the normal spring break schedule, each CTC campus will be closed to students and visitors during the extension.

Due to the spring break extension, the following CTC functions and activities will also be closed/cancelled: the Child Development Center, the Mayborn Science Theater, Continuing Education classes, the Veterans Benefits Expo and the CTC Bookstore.

While classes are scheduled to resume Monday, March 23, CTC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and provide updates to students and employees in a timely manner through email, emergency alerts and the CTC website.