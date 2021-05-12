Central Texas College hosting Spring 2021 Graduation Ceremony this Friday

KILLEEN, Texas – Central Texas College is hosting its Spring 2021 Graduation Ceremony this Friday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

Two ceremonies will be held to allow for distancing safety protocols. The first will be at 11:00 a.m. and the second ceremony is at 4:00 p.m. Over 370 graduates are expected to attend both ceremonies to receive their associate degrees of science, arts, applied science – as well as certificates of completion.

While most graduates are from the Central Texas area, some distance learners and students from CTC continental campuses in Georgia, Washington, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Kansas, and Hawaii are expected to partake in the commencement. Students from the CTC Europe campus and Arizona, California, Minnesota, Mississippi and Illinois have also indicated plans to attend. The average age of the CTC graduates is 26 years, with the oldest graduate at 60 years of age and the youngest at 17 as students of the Early College High School.

Other graduates of interest: twelve highest honors graduates, a father/daughter receiving their associate degrees, Early College High School students and 72 soldiers, three members of the U.S. Navy, two members of the U.S. Air Force and one Marine are scheduled to participate.

Source: Central Texas College