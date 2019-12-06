Central Texas College Police Academy cadets graduate

TEMPLE, Texas – It was graduation day for several cadets in Bell County.

At the Central Texas College Police Academy, at least a dozen students graduated, becoming peace officers.

The five-month program consisted of both classroom and physical training. One man says he’s extremely excited to have completed the program.

“With all the stress that’s built up, it’s a big stress relief. I finally got some sleep last night. The first time in about two weeks. So it was a big sigh of relief,” says Officer Chris Camden.

Camden will be employed with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Six new officers were sworn into the Temple Police Department.

Another graduation is scheduled for Saturday.