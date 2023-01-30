CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Winter weather is here, and colleges around Central Texas have issued statements on their plans of operation.

Baylor University:

Baylor University will be holding classes through remote instruction and staff will telework this Tuesday and this Wednesday morning. Wednesday classes beginning at 12:20 p.m. will be held in person.

For more information, you can view our story here.

McLennan Community College:

McLennan Community College closed at 2:30 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather. The College will also be closed on Tuesday, January 31 for the entire day.

Tarleton State University:

Tarleton issued a “Code Purple” on Monday. All Tarleton campus locations closed at 2 p.m. Monday, and remain closed throughout, Tuesday, January 31. Evening classes on Monday and all classes on Tuesday will be virtual.

Temple College:

Temple College issued a statement on Monday afternoon saying that due to continued inclement weather and expected ice on roads, and sidewalks – and out of an abundance of concern for safety – that they are moving to online services and classes on Tuesday, January 31.

Temple College campus offices will be closed, but staff will be available for virtual services. All on-campus events are canceled.

Temple College is also canceling evening classes and events on Monday, January 30, and will have an early release beginning at 5 p.m. for all campus locations.

TSTC in Waco:

All in-person evening classes at TSTC in Waco have been canceled for Monday, January 30. There will be no day or evening in-person classes on Tuesday, January 31.

Online classes will continue as scheduled, with business operations being done remotely.