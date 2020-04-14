Central Texas Colleges to receive $14.2 million in grants

WACO, Texas-Several Central Texas schools in the Waco, Killeen, and Temple region will receive $14,264,880 in federal grants to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced the grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act.

At least fifty percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.

The CARES ACT also allows students to defer their federal student loan payments for 6 months.

In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.