WACO, Texas – The first-annual Central Texas Comic Con (CTXCC) is coming to Waco!

The event will be held at the Extraco Event Center’s new BASE building on April 9 and 10, and will feature a lineup of celebrity guests and activities. Featured guests will include actors from fan-favorite shows and movies such as Star Wars, Encanto, Dragonball Z, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, as well as a free autograph from voice actor Kaiji Tang.

CTXCC will also be hosting gaming tournaments, celebrity Q&A panels, a cosplay contest and more. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. First responders & military will receive a discount of $10 off all tickets at the door with valid ID.

Show Times:

– Saturday April 9th: 9:30am (VIP)

10:00am (General Admission) – 6pm

– Sunday April, 10th: 10:30am (VIP)

11:00am (General Admission) – 5pm

Ticket Prices:

Door Prices:

$85 – VIP

$30 – Weekend

$20 – Saturday

$15 – Sunday

$10 – Kids 8 & under Weekend

Guests:

Eric Vale – My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z/Super, One Piece, Fruits Basket, Fairy Tail, Fire Force, Plunderer, Ace Attorney, Tokyo Ghoul, Darling in the Franxx, Yu Yu Hakusho

Adassa – Encanto

Austin St John- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Karan Ashley- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

David Ankrum – Star Wars

Kaiji Tang (1 free autograph) – Demon Slayers, Shaman King, Seven Deadly Sings, Record of Ragnarok, Beastars, Baki, Dorohedoro, One Punch Man, Beyblade Burst, Forest of Piano, Sirius the Jaeger, Mod Psycho 100, Berserk, Dragon Ball Super, Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works, Hunter X Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Adam Mcarthur- Jujutsu Kaisen, Star vs. the Forces or Evil, Krampus, Far Cry 5, Tokyo Revengers, Shadows House, Move to Heaven

Anne Yatco – Genshin Impact, Jujutsu Kaisen, Beastars, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Jade Armor, BNA, Forest of Piano, Violet Evergarden, Devilman: Crybaby, Children of the Whales, Kuromukuro

Christina Kelly- Himouto! Umaru-chan, Cross Ange:Rondo of Angel and Dragon, Brynhildr in the Darkness, Black Clover, Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon?, Food Wars, Akame ga Kill!, Black Bullet, To LOVE-Ru

John Gremillion – Vampire Hunter D, Summer Wars, Super Dimension Fortress, RahXephon, Log Horizon, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Black Clover, 7Seeds, Dororo, Mr. Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues, Hello Kitty & Friends – Let’s Learn Together, Grimoire of Zero, Food Wars, Gate, Black Butler, Trinity Blood, Gantz, Appleseed

John Swasey – Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Where the Heart Is, Dark Water, Restaurant to Another World, Attack on Titan, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Black Clover, Isekai Quartet, My Hero Academia, Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, Food Wars, Dororo, Mr. Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues, Release the Spyce, Overlord, One Piece, Dragonball Z, Black Butler, Trigun, Soul Eater, Full Metal Panic!, Trinity Blood, Gantz

Gaming:

-Saturday – Yugioh tournament from 12-4pm – admission free – prizes: giftbags

-Sunday – Smash Bros Melee tournament 1-3pm – – admission free – prizes: giftbags

-Sonic tournament lasting throughout the weekend

-Retro and modern gaming free play (including Dance Dance Revolution and Rockband)

-Free D&D sessions

-Free play board gaming

-Free play TCG

-Warhammer sessions