Central Texas communities invited to unaccompanied veteran burial

KILLEEN, Texas – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Richard Leon Humphreys on Tuesday.

Humphreys was born on September 16, 1952, and served in the Navy from June 29, 1970 through October 25, 1972.

Humphreys is not expected to have any next of kin in attendance. Members of Killeen and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend.

Humphreys will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board on-site representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

Source: Texas General Land Office