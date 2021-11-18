Central Texas community collaborating in Humane Society of Central Texas’ ‘Homes for the Holidays’ event

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is working on one of it’s biggest projects yet. They are teaming up with local schools and businesses to raise money for their Community Cares Fund.

Students with Midway High School, TSTC, and local businesses like Harp Design Co. and Home Depot are working together to build dog houses from scratch for the first ever Homes for the Holidays event.

“Seeing the youth take such pride in this and wanting to help so much, that just kind of makes you feel good about the animal welfare for the future,” said Mike Gray, Community and Brand Manager for the Humane Society of Central Texas.

There will be close to 40 dog houses that will be up for sale this weekend.

“Different businesses and schools have donated their time to build dog houses and some of these dog houses let me tell you, they are very elaborate,” said Gray.

Midway is donating two houses, TSTC is donating 22 houses, and event Humane Society volunteers are also donating houses as well.

“There’s going to be houses at this event that are going to range anywhere from $100 to upwards of $5,000,” said Gray.

The Humane Society is hoping to reach a goal of $20,000 to help those in the community.

“People that are struggling financially right now who don’t have the funds to take care of their animal, if they are needing some help with veterinary costs, or food or fencing repairs, or training or anything that we can give them an alternative to have them surrender the animal so that they can stay home with their animal we are able to help with that,” said Gray.

The best part of all is 90 percent to 95 percent of each house is made from scrap lumber, because although something may be seen as trash, it doesn’t mean it is.

“The dogs of the shelter are all viewed as scrap right, they are just all kind of thrown out like ‘this dog is no good, we don’t need this’ and throw it out, but it’s not true, they are not scrap, like this stuff is not scrap lumber this is a beautiful, functional awesome dog house and so the dogs out here are the same way, they are not scrap, they are just beautiful creatures,” said Gray.

The dog house sale is Saturday, November 20th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brotherwell Brewing.