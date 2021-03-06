Central Texas community coming together to help the Lacy Lakeview Fire Department

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – The Lacy Lakeview Fire Department is trying to raise thousands of dollars. They will be selling raffle tickets now until April 2nd, raffle tickets for the tablet will be $10 each and $20 for the grill. There will be three prizes, a Triton charcoal/ gas grill, Android tablet, and a Walmart gift card. All proceeds will go towards their new Brush truck.

“We are a volunteer department, we’re grateful for anything that we get, support your local fire department, they need it out here especially with the times of COVID and everything,” says firefighter Tomás Cardoza.

Dave’s Burger Ban is donating 20% of their proceeds this weekend to the Lacy Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department.

“We got three fundraisers in there and a portion of all sales from today and tomorrow will be going to us, the fire department, and basically what it will be doing is going to be finishing off this brush truck that we need,” says Cardoza.

The old Brush truck has been in service for over 17 years and the fire department is in need for a new one.

“It actually going to be used to fight grass fires, wildland fires, its going to be out there in our district, it will help with whatever we need at the moment,” says Cardoza.

Lacy Lakeview’s goal is to raise ten thousand dollars to finish the Brush truck.

“The old truck will still be in service, it will be a reserve, but this will be a main one that stays in our city the other one will go out to other districts and help out the county as well,” says Cardoza.

If you would like to purchase a raffle ticket you can contact Jacque Henderson at 254-981-4584 or Amelia McCook at 254-709-2288. You can also make a raffle ticket purchase thru Venmo: @lacylakeview-firedepartment.