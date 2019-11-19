Central Texas community invited to unaccompanied veteran’s funeral

1  of  2
KILLEEN, Texas – A Navy veteran is being buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, and the public is invited to attend.

Veteran A.R. Lewis Adkins, Jr. served from February 11, 1963, to October 18, 1966. The Affordable Burial & Cremation Service in Killeen has coordinated with the Navy Casualty Office to ensure Adkins will receive military honors.

Texas Veterans Land Board director E. Shane Hernandez says Adkins has no family expected to attend the funeral, and wants to make sure no veteran is left behind – even after they pass away.

The funeral will take place at 11:00 a.m. this Thursday. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.

