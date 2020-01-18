Central Texas community remembers University High School soccer coach

WACO, Texas – Love and support poured into University High School’s Performing Arts Center Friday evening – where students, family, and friends are remembering Mike Chapman.

For nearly 30 years, Chapman was more than a soccer coach at University High School. He played the role of teacher, mentor, and an even a father figure for some of his players.

Chapman collapsed after coaching a 1-1 draw against La Vega on Tuesday. He died in the hospital later in the night.

Chapman coached soccer for 21 years and captured the school’s only state title with an undefeated season in 2013.

But it wasn’t just about sports for the late coach. Chapman made an effort to give back to the community for decades.

His teams volunteered in Meals on Wheels and Toys for Tots. He later started the Make-A-Wish program at University High School, which gave Christmas presents to over 300 Waco children last year.

The school says they are working on a way to pay tribute to Coach Chapman on campus.

“He was selfless. He was caring and he was giving. I’ve never seen somebody put other people first the way he did. All of the community service…..he just put his life on hold to make sure that people who needed stuff got what they needed,” says Mike’s nephew Dylan Chapman.