CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some cooling centers in Central Texas are set to reopen due to the continued high temperatures.

The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) have reestablished a cooling center for residents through July 2 (except for Thursday and Saturday) at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The Multi-Purpose Center is located at 1020 Elm

Avenue, and will be open from noon until 8 p.m. each day.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on site. The City of Waco says that pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are crated.

In addition, the City of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has partnered with community organizations to open cooling centers.

The Killeen Housing Authority’s Moss Rose Center, located at 1103 East Avenue E, will be open on Tuesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 29 from noon until 5 p.m. An air-conditioned environment will be offered, in addition to water and meals.

The Friends in Crisis Shelter, located at 412 East Sprott Street in Killeen, is already open daily – but will begin its intake process any day the forecasted temperatures are above 100 degrees. The Shelter will open at 1 p.m. and remaining open overnight. The shelter closes every morning after breakfast (about 7 a.m.) to allow staff an opportunity to deep clean the facility.

Also, City of Killeen buildings are always open to the public and available for cooling off during each facility’s normal business hours. These buildings include City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center and Police Headquarters.

Citizens who would like to donate water can drop it off at any Killeen Fire Station and let them know it is for the cooling centers. City Staff will work to distribute those donations.

For any non-water donations, you can call the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management first to see what is needed at (254) 501-7706. All questions can be directed to the City of Killeen Communications Department at (254) 501-7755. The Friends in Crisis Shelter’s contact is (254) 245-8269.

All Texas residents can also check the Texas Department of Emergency Management webpage at https://tdem.texas.gov/warm for daily information on where a cooling or warming center is located anywhere in the state. It is updated daily.