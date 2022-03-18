WACO, Texas – Central Texas crews are gearing up to help fight the Eastland Complex Fire.

The Waco Fire Department posted on social media Friday morning that their firefighters, in addition to Hewitt and Temple firefighters and equipment, are responding. Additional crews from Killeen, Groesbeck, Copperas Cove and the Texas A&M Forest Service – McGregor have already deployed.

The fire is taking place in the Gorman, Eastland and De Leon areas. Over 38,000 acres have burned, and only a small percentage has been contained.

According to FOX 44’s sister station KTAB, the fire “appears to have decimated much of the town” of Carbon.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.