Central Texas employers provide virtual job fair

WACO, Texas- Employers in the Central Texas region are partnering with Workforce solutions of Central Texas to fulfill available jobs.

A virtual job fair will be held Tuesday, June 2.

The job fair will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Virtual event will connect job-seekers to current openings and the opportunity to interact with company representatives.

Employers from across the region will interview candidates for a variety of positions in manufacturing, landscaping, accounting and customer service.

There will be more than 70 available positions for qualified job seekers to interview for.

Companies who are partnering with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas are Artcobell, City of Copperas Cove, Coryell Health, GC Services, Holt Lawn and Landscaping, Pactiv, Texas Juvenile Justice Department, Vision Semiconductor Solutions, and Walmart.

Job seekers will need to have a resume, a mobile device or a computer with internet access and video capabilities.

Interested participants can upload their resume and register for the event here.