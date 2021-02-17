Central Texas farmers working around the clock

The winter storm and icy conditions have farmers working around the clock to keep animals alive.

The Mill-King Market & Creamery says these conditions have made it hard to keep equipment and water lines running. Milking the cows have been impossible due to the lack of electricity and frozen equipment.

With the road conditions, employees have not been able to come in – making the processing center unsuccessful at this time.

In hopes to deliver milk, Mill-King was able to bottle 1,000 gallons of milk to sell through their farm store. This was put on hold when the larger box trucks were unable to make it into the Waco stores.

As of now, Mill-King is working at the facility hoping to process milk for Thursday.