Central Texas fire departments receive military trucks

Two volunteer fire departments are receiving grants to help increase their capacities.

An excess military truck becomes an integral part of the Downsville VFD fleet, while Groesbeck volunteers receive a much needed slip-on unit.

The additions to the departments come from grants through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Donwsville’s truck and Groesbeck’s slip-on unit will work as brush trucks, which are essential for wildland firefighting.