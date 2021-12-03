Central Texas Food Bank announces departure of president and CEO

AUSTIN, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank’s President and CEO, Derrick Chubbs, will leave the organization at the end of the month to become President and CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando.

Chief People Officer Catrina Salinas will lead the organization on an interim basis as the Board of Directors conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Chubbs assumed leadership of the agency in November 2016, and has been at the helm during a number of extremely challenging events – such as hurricane relief, the pandemic and winter storm Uri. At the same time, Chubbs was key in devising a new five-year strategic plan for the Food Bank. Under his leadership, the Central Texas Food Bank has fed more people, welcomed more new donors, and established more food pantries in the region than at any other time in its history.

The Food Bank’s Board does not have a specific timeline for finding Chubbs’ replacement, but are committed to making the best possible selection to lead the organization into its 40th anniversary year.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank