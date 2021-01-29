Central Texas Food Bank announces February food distributions

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank needs volunteers to assist with its upcoming events.

At these special food distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will hand out free food to help those facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.

Recipients driving-thru are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving by public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. The Food Bank recommends for recipients without vehicles bring containers in which they can carry the food, as it will be in boxes which may be difficult to carry.

The dates and times for the events are as follows:

Saturday, February 6

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Thursday, February 25

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

The Food Bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but has seen demand for services skyrocket, which has severely strained its resources. You can make monetary donations at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank