Central Texas Food Bank announces July mass food distributions in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank is searching for volunteers for its upcoming events.

At these distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank gives free food to help those facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of items which will vary, depending on available supplies.While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-through events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Those who are driving through should make appropriate space in their trunks or hatches. Those arriving by public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. It is recommended for recipients without vehicles to bring containers in which they can carry the food, as it will be in boxes which could be hard to carry.

The schedule for the events is below:

(Courtesy: Central Texas Food Bank)

Thursday, July 22

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

The July 22nd event will be the last COVID-19 response mass distribution event in Waco.

Saturday, July 24

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank