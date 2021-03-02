Central Texas Food Bank announces March mass food distributions

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank is searching for volunteers for its upcoming events.

At these special food distributions, the Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.

While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Recipients who are driving through are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area.

WHEN & WHERE:

Saturday, March 6

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Thursday, March 25

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank