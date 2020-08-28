Central Texas Food Bank announces September drive-thru distributions in Waco, Temple

CENTRAL TEXAS – The Central Texas Food Bank is looking for volunteers for upcoming events.

The organization will distribute free food to help those in McLennan and Bell Counties who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. At these special drive-thru food distributions, attendees will receive an assortment of food items totaling between 44 pounds and 76 pounds, depending on available supplies.

Before coming to these events, people are urged to make appropriate space in trunks or hatches.

The list of events in September is below:

Thursday, September 3

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

Saturday, September 12

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans in need can also access food through the Food Bank’s network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout Central Texas.

For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, you can call them to confirm their hours of operation since things are changing rapidly. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

The Food Bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but it has seen demand for services skyrocket recently, severely straining its resources. You can also submit monetary donations at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank