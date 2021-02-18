Central Texas Food Bank cancels distributions for Feb. 19, operations to resume in Del Valle Feb. 20

CENTRAL TEXAS – The Central Texas Food Bank’s fleet, equipment, facilities, and operations have been adversely impacted by the extremely low temperatures, and hazardous road conditions have hindered staff and volunteers from getting to headquarters safely.

These conditions have also kept the Food Bank from prepping and distributing food safely. For the safety of everyone involved, all Central Texas Food Bank food distributions scheduled for Friday, February 19, have been canceled.

However, the Food Bank will resume operations on Saturday with a mass food distribution at Del Valle High School.

The Friday cancelations include:

· Mobile Food Pantry in Dale, TX

· Mobile Food Pantry in Lott, TX

· Mobile Food Pantry in Waldeck, TX

· Mobile Food Pantry at the Austin VA

· Children’s Meal distribution at Montopolis Recreation Center in Austin

The Mobile Food Pantry scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, in Kyle has also been canceled.

The Saturday mass food distribution event at Del Valle High School will be held from noon to 3:00 p.m. At this special food distribution, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing food insecurity. Attendees will receive emergency food boxes with an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.

While this food distribution is primarily designed as drive-thru event, no one in need of food will be turned away. Recipients who are driving thru are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank