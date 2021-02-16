Central Texas Food Bank cancels food distributions for February 17th

The Central Texas Food Bank has stated that for the safety of its clients, staff and volunteers, all food distributions scheduled for Wednesday, February 17th, have been canceled due to weather and road conditions. The Food Bank will be closed, as well.

The cancelations include the Mobile Food Pantries were scheduled for:

• Cameron, TX – Wednesday, February 17

• Mexia, TX – Wednesday, February 17

• LBJ High School, Austin, TX – Wednesday, February 17

