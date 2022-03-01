GROESBECK, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank is bringing free, healthy food to the Groesbeck community.

Those interested can visit the Word of Life Family Worship Center, located at 193 Lcr 412, every first Wednesday of the month at 10:00 a.m. The next distribution takes place on March 2.

If you can’t make it, you can visit centraltexasfoodbank.org/find-food or call 2-1-1. If you want to volunteer with the Food Bank, you can visit centraltexasfoodbank.org/volunteer.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank