Central Texas Food Bank continues food distributions to adults ages 60 and up

KILLEEN, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to eligible adults ages 60 and older at a Killeen event this Thursday – plus the second Thursday of each month thereafter.

The event will take place at the Southside Church of Christ, located at 1505 Trimmier Road in Killeen, from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Attendees will receive food boxes weighing approximately 30 pounds -which will include cheese, milk, canned goods, cereal, rice/pasta, and more.

While this is primarily designed as a drive-thru event, there will be a separate line for those arriving on foot, by bus, or on a bicycle. It is recommended for attendees without vehicles to bring containers to carry the food in – as it will be boxed and might be hard to carry.

This distribution is part of the Food Bank’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), which provides each participating low-income senior aged 60 or older with free monthly groceries.

To qualify for the food distribution, recipients must be at least 60 years of age, and should provide identification including date of birth. They must also meet these income guidelines:

A limit of $1,396 per month for a household of one

A limit of $1,888 per month for a household of two

In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans can also access food through the Food Bank’s network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions. For the latest information on getting help, you can visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, you can call them to confirm their hours of operation since things are changing rapidly. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

You can also donate to the Food Bank and explore volunteer opportunities at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank