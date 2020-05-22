Central Texas Food Bank distributing food to Bell County residents affected by COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to residents of Bell County and the surrounding area who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This special drive-through food distribution will take place Saturday, where attendees will receive (actual contents may vary depending on availability):

 One box of assorted produce
 Two gallons of milk
 One protein box weighing between 8 – 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products

To adhere to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed. Please make appropriate space in your trunk or hatch before arriving.

The Food Bank is also in need of volunteers to assist with events like this. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank

