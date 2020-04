The Central Texas Food Bank is holding an emergency relief food distribution next Tuesday.

The Food Bank will be distributing food Tuesday the 14th at the Waco ISD Stadium from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bell County will have a distribution the 23rd at American Legion. Recipients will receive an emergency food box with about 28 pounds of food items – such as peanut butter, rice and canned goods.