Central Texas Food Bank hosts drive through distribution

WACO, Texas- Hundreds lined up for the Central Texas Food Bank drive-through distirbution.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those in McLennan and Bell Counties who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees received one box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk, an done box of protein weighing between 8-20 pounds containing chicken or pork products

Pickup will only be available to those with cars. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Please make appropriate space in your trunk or hatch before arriving at the event.

The Food Bank is also in need of volunteers to assist with events.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.