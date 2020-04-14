Central Texas Food Bank hosts emergency food distribution event

WACO, Texas – Hundreds of people attended Tuesday’s Emergency Relief Food Distribution event in Waco.

“I’ll tell you what, I was very surprised to see how many people are here. There are a lot of cars and a lot of people out here,” says Daniel Garcia, a Bellmead resident.

Garcia waited a long time for his emergency food box. The line wrapped all the wa y around the Waco Independent School District Stadium.

“I’ve got a ways to go. Look at all these cars that are out here,” says Garcia.

He, along with hundreds of other Waco residents, are looking forward to the help they are getting from the Central Texas Food Bank.

The food was pre-packed into boxes loaded directly into the trunk of each vehicle.

Each box contained 28 pounds of food – such as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables and much more.

Each household was limited to two boxes, but Garcia says he is just happy for the help during this pandemic.

“Absolutely, I’m just excited to see what I can get,” says Garcia.

Another distribution event will be held in Temple next week. It will be held at the American Legion on 1300 S. 25th Street.