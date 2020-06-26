Central Texas Food Bank in need of volunteers for upcoming events

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank is in search of volunteers to assist with upcoming events.

The organization will distribute free food to help those in McLennan and Bell Counties who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. At these special drive-through food distributions, attendees will receive the following items (actual contents may vary depending on availability):

 One box of assorted produce

 1-2 gallons of milk

 One protein box weighing between 8 – 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products

Due to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with cars. No walk-ups will be allowed. People are urged to make appropriate space in their vehicles’ trunks or hatches before arriving at the events.

The Food Bank is also asking those to attend these events below only if they are facing true food insecurity:

Thursday, July 2

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

Saturday, July 18

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Food Bank’s website at centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up. Volunteers proficient in Spanish are also needed for client intake. To sign up for this role, you can email volunteer@centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank