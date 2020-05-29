Central Texas Food Bank is looking for volunteers for a drive-through event

A long line of families await the opening of the Central Texas Food Bank’s food distribution event Wednesday at LBJ Early College High School. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

The Central Texas food bank is holding a drive-through event in Waco on Thursday, June 4th, and needs volunteers to help.

The distribution event will be at Waco ISD’s stadium on New Road, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a second event on June 27th, at Temple College from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The plan is to give everyone who shows up two gallons of milk, a box of assorted produce, and a protein box with between eight and twenty pounds of chicken and pork products.

To keep with social distancing guidelines, pickup will only be available to those with cars. No walk-ups will be allowed.

If you are interested in helping out, you can visit the food bank’s website and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

