WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help with two events in December.

The first event will be in Waco this Thursday, December 3rd, and the second will be in Temple later this month.

Volunteers will be assisting with free food distribution to those who are facing increased food insecurity during the pandemic.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up at the Central Texas Food Bank website here.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank