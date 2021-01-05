Central Texas Food Bank seeking volunteers for food distribution events

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank needs volunteers to assist with its upcoming events.

At these special food distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.

Here is the upcoming schedule:

Saturday, January 16

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 28

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Recipients driving through are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. The Food Bank recommends for recipients without vehicles to bring containers in which they can carry the food – as it will be in boxes that may be difficult to carry.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank