Central Texas Food Bank seeking volunteers for October drive-thru food distributions

The Central Texas Food Bank is looking for volunteers to assist with upcoming events.

The organization will give out free food to help those in McLennan and Bell Counties who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. At these special drive-through food distributions, attendees will receive an assortment of food items totaling between 44 pounds and 76 pounds – depending on available supplies.

Before coming to these drive-through events, visitors are urged to make appropriate space in their vehicles’ trunks or hatches.

The upcoming schedule is below:

Thursday, October 1

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

Saturday, October 17

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Those who are interested in volunteering should visit the Food Bank’s website at centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans in need can also access food through the Food Bank’s network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout Central Texas.

For the latest information on getting help, you can go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, you can call them to confirm their hours of operation. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank