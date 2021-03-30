Central Texas Food Bank seeking volunteers for upcoming food distributions

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank needs volunteers to assist with upcoming events.

At these special food distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Recipients who are driving through are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving by public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. It is recommended for recipients without vehicles to bring containers to carry the food, as it will be in boxes that may be difficult to carry.

Saturday, April 3

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 22

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

Those interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank